Misbah named head coach, chief selector: Waqar gets Pak bowling coach’s job; skipper Sarfraz welcomes Misbah’s appointment

LAHORE: As expected Pakistan’s former captain Misbahul Haq was on Wednesday confirmed as the head coach of the national team along with chief selector’s job while another former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis was able to get job of national team’s bowling coach.

Soon after assuming charge, Misbah said he was inclined to bridge an order of professionalism and consistency in Pakistan cricket from bottom to the top.

But for his head coach duties PCB will be supporting Misbah to gain experience in every possible way and for that he will also be allowed to coach in the 5th PSL, shunning aside its (PCB’s) policy of conflict of interest.

In his first press conference as the head coach- cum- chief selector promised to bring improvement in every rank suitable for Pakistan cricket not compromising on quality and fitness.

Misbah as chief selector will be working for the team selection with Arshad Khan (Balochistan), Azam Khan (Sindh), Abdul Rehman (Southern Punjab), Ijaz Ahmed Junior (Central Punjab), Muhammad Wasim (Northern) and Kabir Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).

The former captain was confirmed to the position in all three formats on a three-year contract.On the recommendation of Misbah, the PCB also named two-time former head coach and former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis as bowling coach of the national side on a three-year contract.

Misbah, who wanted his team to play aggressive and attacking cricket, said: What I am today is because of Pakistan. I am very grateful. It is a huge responsibility and I will do all in his power to deliver on both the fronts with a 100 per cent honesty. “There was a lot of talk about the type of cricket I used to play and what type of cricket I would bring once I became the coach. As a coach I will want the team to play aggressive cricket, to play attacking cricket and win and as of my play I played according to the situation.”

“The key in responding to the criticism is to listen and bring improvement.”Both the national team appointments were approved by the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.“I am excited to once again have someone as experienced and knowledgeable as Waqar Younis in my corner as a bowling coach. We have exciting young fast bowlers in our ranks and there is no better person than Waqar to transform them into modern day stars,” said Misbah.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed welcomed the appointment of Misbahul Haq as head coach and said he is looking forward to working together for the progress of the national team.

While speaking on the sidelines of the pre-season camp, Sarfraz recalled the time when he played Test cricket under Misbah’s captaincy and praised his leadership skills due to his positive mindset.

“We all witnessed great leadership of Misbah. I played Test cricket under his captaincy for three years and had a great time. He led the team strongly at crucial moments and we won some impossible matches during his tenure,” Sarfraz said.