Report crowns Vienna ‘most liveable city’ for second year

VIENNA: The Austrian capital Vienna has retained its ranking as the world’s most liveable city, according to an annual report from the Economist.

Vienna once again came ahead of Melbourne -- which had held the top ranking for seven years until losing it to Vienna in 2018 -- according to a report by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) released on Wednesday.

The top two were followed by Sydney, Osaka and Calgary. Each year the EIU gives 140 cities scores out of 100 on a range of factors such as living standards, crime, transport infrastructure, access to education and healthcare, as well as political and economic stability.

Vienna -- known for its convenient public transport, refreshing Alpine tap water and varied cultural life -- scored 99.1 points out of 100, as it did last year. "Western Europe and North America continue to be the most liveable regions in the world," the EIU said in a press release.

Europe claimed eight of the top 20 spots, with cities in Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Canada making up the rest. For the first time, the index noted the effects of climate change on liveability, with New Delhi and Cairo plunging in the rankings to 118th and 125’th place respectively due to "poor air quality, undesirable average temperatures and inadequate water provision".