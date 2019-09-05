Lloyd at the double as US cruise past Portugal

LOS ANGELES, California: Carli Lloyd made it four goals in three games as the United States romped to a comfortable 3-0 win over Portugal in their World Cup victory tour on Tuesday. Veteran striker Lloyd took her international tally to 117 in 284 games with two first half goals at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Lloyd, 37, had scored in the US women’s friendly win against the Republic of Ireland last month before netting again in the first of two games against Portugal in Philadelphia last Thursday.