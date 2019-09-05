close
Thu Sep 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 5, 2019

North Korea’s Han completes Juventus loan

Sports

AFP
September 5, 2019

MILAN: North Korea international striker Han Kwang Song has completed his loan move to Italian champions Juventus from league rivals Cagliari, both teams have confirmed.

The 21-year-old — the first North Korean to play in Serie A — has spent the past two seasons on loan from Cagliari to Serie B side Perugia where he has scored 11 goals in 39 matches. “Han Kwang Song is a new Juventus player! The North Korean striker arrives from Cagliari. Welcome,” Juventus said on Twitter.

New coach Maurizio Sarri has long been a fan of Han, who will spend this season playing for Juventus’s Under-23 team, currently 18th in Serie C after two defeats in as many matches. Cagliari said Han will join Juventus on a two-year loan deal with an obligation buy. Figures were not revealed but according to Italian press reports the deal is worth in the region of four to five million euros ($4.3m to $5.5m).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports