Hasheesh, Mahatir cruise into under-18 doubles final

KARACHI: The pair of Hasheesh and Mahatir moved into the final of under-18 doubles in the 8th Essa Lab Tennis Championship at the Modern Club here on Wednesday.

The overpowered the pair of Baqir and Asghar Ali from Mirpur Mathelo 6-7, 6-1(5-0) in the semi-finals. Similarly, the pair of Azharuddin and Sher Mohammad thrashed the duo of Amir Mumtaz and Qutub Ahmed 6-3, 6-1 in the semi-finals of 45 doubles category.

The pair of Javed Iqbal and M Iltifat smashed the duo of Karim Gul Agha and Abdur Rehman Pasha 6-2, 6-0 in the second semi-final. In the quarter-finals of under-14 doubles, the pair of Saeed Suleman and Hussnain Ali beat the duo of Kashan Tariq and Abdullah Riwzan 4-0, 4-0.

The pair of Bilal Asim from Lahore and Haider defeated the duo of M Affan and Huzaifa 4-0, 4-0. In the first round of under-10 doubles, the pair of Nael Mirza and Dhuraf beat the duo of Eshal Zain and Laraib Shamsi 4-0, 4-0, while the pair of Sabrina and Farjam got a walkover against the duo of Daliah and Nibras.

Meanwhile, Parbat Kumar thrashed Noor-e-Mustafa 6-0, 6-2 in the quarter-final of men’s singles. In the quarter-finals of under-14 singles, Bilal Asim from Lahore smashed Raahim Vaqar 4-0, 4-0 and Nadir Mirza beat Yousuf Haleem 4-1, 4-0.

Amir M Mazari from Lahore whipped Nibras 4-1, 4-0 in the quarter-finals of under-10 singles. In the first round of under-18 singles, Osama Khan from Lahore defeated Ammar Ismail 6-3, 6-4. Yahya Ehtisham beat Saeed Suleman from Lahore 6-1, 6-1 in the first round of under-16 singles. Mahatir Muhammad defeated Ghufran Faiz 6-1, 6-1 and Ammer Ismail got a walkover against A Samad from Hyderabad.