Rashid ‘excited’ to lead Afghans in BD Test

CHITTAGONG: Afghanistan’s spin prodigy Rashid Khan faces a tough challenge as he captains his side for the first time against Bangladesh in only his war-torn country’s third Test starting Thursday (today).

Afghanistan obtained Test status in 2017. In their first outing in June 2018, India thrashed them inside two days, but in the second in March they beat fellow newcomers Ireland by seven wickets.

Leg-spinner Rashid was named skipper for all three formats after their dire World Cup campaign in England and Wales when they lost all nine matches and were dogged by several controversies.

Rashid will become the youngest ever Test captain at the age of 20 years 350 days when he steps out in the Test match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. He will overtake Zimbabwe’s Tatenda Taibu, who made his debut as Test captain just eight days older than Rashid against Sri Lanka at Harare in 2004.

“It’s quite good to be leading the team at such young age I think. It’s a big opportunity for me to learn something in a very young age,” Rashid told reporters here on Wednesday. “Representing your team in Test matches is always a huge proud moment and a pleasure for me. But leading the team is something very special.”

Bangladesh are expected to field a spin-heavy attack against the visitors for the one-off Test, but interim Afghan coach Andy Moles said they have no fear. “We have massive respect for Bangladesh team. They are a level above us. (But) we are not scared of Bangladesh,” Moles told reporters here on Monday. “If we could show application and concentration, we are capable of doing something special over the next five days.”