Thu Sep 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2019

Pakistan, Malaysia junior teams to play bilateral series

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistan and Malaysia will play a bilateral series to prepare their teams for the Junior Asia Cup 2020, ‘The News’ learnt on Wednesday.

Pakistan will tour Malaysia for four matches in October and then host the latter in January 2020 for as many matches. Sources said that Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) floated the idea to their Malaysian counterparts which they agreed upon.

Meanwhile, it is also learnt that the PHF will organise a two-day trials in Lahore and Karachi simultaneously on September 14-15 for the selection of the junior team. Olympian Manzoor Junior, Nasir Ali and Khalid Hameed will supervise the trials in Lahore while Olympian Kaleemullah, Olympian Ayaz Mehmood and Olympian Waseem Feroz will conduct the trials in Karachi.

