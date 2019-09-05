Duck farming

Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the Backyard Poultry Initiative to help the poor earn extra income. It is a good initiative but the poultry industry has extensively been researched and commercial poultry farms have become more efficient. This has improved poultry production and reduced poultry prices, making backyard poultry more expensive than commercial poultry farms. On the other hand, if instead of chickens they provide ducks to poor farmers in rice growing regions they can improve rice production and also provide income to farmers from duck. Plud Ducks are more resilient than chicken and can withstand changes in weather, and live through rain and even floods. In China, ducks are used to clean the weed from rice paddies improving rice production. In Bangladesh, ducks given to women farmers along with training has helped created a duck industry where these women supply duck eggs, meat and feathers for sale at higher rates than chicken.

Duck meat is a delicacy in Central Asia and China and ducks can also be used for egg production. Both of which can help create a new export industry in Pakistan. Therefore, I think the prime minister should start a backyard ducks initiative and training to selected women in Pakistan especially in the rice producing regions.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar