Thu Sep 05, 2019
September 5, 2019

Potent question

Newspost

 
September 5, 2019

This refers to the article ‘Will things change’ (September 3) by Mohammad Zubair. The writer has rightly criticized the government on the economic situation of the country.

Unfortunately the prime minister and his team have been busy on the corruption rhetoric and the NRO and seem to be doing nothing to revive the dying economy. The writer has posed a very potent question: will things change? The answer is an emphatic NO. Opening up every business deal of previous governments will isolate Pakistan from international investors and local entrepreneurs. In fact, its effects are visible. Pakistan is passing through a very critical condition, which demands strong economic policies not those based on loans and high inflation.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi

