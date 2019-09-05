Defence Day

Defence Day is celebrated on September 6 every year in Pakistan to remember the people who gave sacrifices for the defence of the country. The armed forces remain always ready to foil enemy designs with spirit and passion. Despite our earnest desire for peaceful coexistence, our neighbour is engaged in military build-up. It is in this perspective that we cannot afford to lower our guards.

A monumental task both for the civilians and for armed forces personnel is to dedicate all their energies and abilities to make Pakistan a stable and self-reliant nation. We must pray for the freedom and honour of our motherland for now and for always.

Afia Ambreen

Rawalpindi