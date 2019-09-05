close
Thu Sep 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 5, 2019

Defence Day

Newspost

 
September 5, 2019

Defence Day is celebrated on September 6 every year in Pakistan to remember the people who gave sacrifices for the defence of the country. The armed forces remain always ready to foil enemy designs with spirit and passion. Despite our earnest desire for peaceful coexistence, our neighbour is engaged in military build-up. It is in this perspective that we cannot afford to lower our guards.

A monumental task both for the civilians and for armed forces personnel is to dedicate all their energies and abilities to make Pakistan a stable and self-reliant nation. We must pray for the freedom and honour of our motherland for now and for always.

Afia Ambreen

Rawalpindi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost