FINCA Bank gets new CEO

KARACHI: The board of directors of FINCA Microfinance Bank Pakistan has appointed Farid Ahmed Khan as the bank’s new CEO, a statement said on Wednesday.

Khan will join the bank from September 16 as executive director for smooth transition and his effective date as CEO will be November 1, 2019, subject to regulatory approvals, it added. Khan is a seasoned financial services veteran, who brings with himself, 25 years of global experience in financial services, including fund management, investment banking, investment research and sales, business development and project finance.

Until recently, he was the CEO of HBL Asset Management; the fund management arm of Habib Bank. He is also the chairman of the Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan. Zar Wardak, chair of Pakistan’s board and regional director FINCA Impact Finance (FIF), MESA region, said, “With the appointment of Mr. Farid Ahmed Khan, who brings a wealth of experience to this role, I am confident the team will continue to grow and fulfil FINCA’s mission to expand financial inclusion.”