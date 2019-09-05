CCP to set new date for Uber hearing

KARACHI: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) will set a new date for the Phase II hearing of Uber Technologies’ proposed acquisition of Careem, as “the merging parties have requested for an adjournment,” PaRR, an Acuris company, quoted Omar Farooq, director general, Mergers & Acquisitions, Office of International Affairs & External Outreach, as saying.

Uber’s acquisition of regional rival Careem entered Phase II merger review on August 9. The decision by CCP on whether or not the merger will go through and whether conditions will be imposed will depend on what transpires at the hearing and what the lawyers of the two parties propose in the form of remedies.

According to its order, the CCP disagreed with the parties’ assessment that ‘ridesharing’ is substitutable or interchangeable with other modes of transport, including rickshaws, taxis, buses and minibuses.

Since Uber and Careem customers rely on mobile applications unlike other modes of transport, it deemed the merger of the two services would likely result in the creation of a dominant position in the relevant market.

The CCP’s approval of the merger and any potential imposition of conditions, would be reflective of the market dynamics of the ridesharing segment, Farooq added.

The decision would also take into consideration any theories of harm associated with the intended transaction, he said.