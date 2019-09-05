Gold rises Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates increased by Rs400/tola in the local market on Wednesday. Rates announced by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association showed prices rose to Rs89,000/tola. The price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs343 to Rs76,303. Gold rates in the international market also increased by $5 to $1,535/ounce. Jewellers claimed prices in the local market were still trading lower by Rs1,500/tola, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.