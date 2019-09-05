Business-friendly tax regime tied to economic upswing

LAHORE: Disappointed by the flawed revenue collection system in place, trade bodies seek fixed taxation regime along with revival of self-assessment scheme so that the business sector could play a pivotal role in economic development, a statement said on Wednesday.

These demands were raised by the representatives of a number of business associations during a convention titled “Revitalization of Economy”, organised by Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

“The legacy of misaligned economic policies and the decision to enter IMF (International Monetary Fund) package, have resulted in significant economic challenges including devaluation, hike in Policy rate, soaring inflation, and a shrinking economy in FY2019,” a business leader said speaking at the convention.

The official added that the structural weaknesses like burgeoning fiscal deficit, weak tax administration, loss-making state owned enterprises (SOEs), and difficult business environment remain largely unaddressed.

“The federal budget does not talk about jobs, growth and the vision of a large economy. This scenario has created an environment of uncertainty for businesses and deterred them from working freely,” the official lamented.

Another speaker said the rupee devaluation, policy rate, inflation, taxation System, elimination of SRO 1125 & refunds to exporters, SOEs, investment and regulatory environment and gap between revenue and expenditure were the most important areas to focus on.

The government has to come up with a clear plan about outlook of economy, especially the exchange rate to remove uncertainty among the businesses, the industry official said, adding the plan should also include projections for next four years about size of economy, per capita income, exports, investments, inflation, policy rate etc.

According to one participant, an announcement of ‘exchange rate band’ in advance for current fiscal year (2019-20) would help in curtailing dollar hoarding and stabilising the exchange rate market.

“The measures should be taken to make sure that tax collection from all sectors is commensurate with their contribution in GDP,” the official said.