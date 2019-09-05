No icebergs, only tips

LAHORE: Needless ballyhoo over trivial developments on economic front subverts state’s credibility as hollow claims might add a bit to the government’s populist mileage, but cannot fool businessmen/investors, who, having a very good idea of what’s going on, are in a die-hard risk-off mode.

The oft repeated mantra that economic stabilisation has been achieved is far from reality. The assertion that foreign investors are keenly interested in Pakistan is not true.

The claim that there is no pressure on foreign exchange reserves has been refuted by Moody’s Investors Services, while calling attention to the fact that external pressures continue to weigh on Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves adequacy. Growth is on downward trajectory.

The government is crowding out credit for private sector. The private sector in fact does not want project loans as they do not want to invest in current scenario. Yet when a foreign investor meets Prime Minister, our jubilations know no bounds. It’s a pity that courtesy calls by foreign investors are taken as an investment interest.

The jubilation was at peak when a Saudi minister about a year back announced to invest $20 billion in Pakistan’s petroleum sector. A similar announcement of much higher investment was made by the Saudis at about the same time in India and that investment has been made by them last month.

We are still waiting for the committed investment by not only Saudi Arabia but United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar as well. Yes we did get cash dollars from all of them at market-based interest rates mostly for one year.

They surely would oblige us by rolling over those loans on yearly basis. Hype was created when Exxon agreed to participate in off-shore oil exploration near Karachi. Out of the $300 million investment, Exxon provided $100 million, while $100 million each was provided by two public sector petroleum companies of Pakistan.

And it was not the first such exploration exercise as two similar explorations had failed earlier. The nation was made to receive the running commentary at each stage of exploration exercise through incessant broadcast.

Some federal ministers talked about providing millions of jobs after successful exploration. The exploration failed to the utter disappointment of the electorate.

We are in such a desperate situation that our central bank governor recently rejoiced that the Standard and Poor’s has maintained the B-Negative rating of Pakistan. This rating in itself indicates the government’s inability to service its debt on its own. Was he (governor state bank) expecting a further downgrade? The steep increase in policy rates is uncalled for. The economy is neither overheated nor is it moving up. The inflation is cost-pushed. The heavy devaluation of rupee has pushed the prices to a very high level.

The private sector would be forced to further increase the prices if they avail working capital at such high interest rates. Interest rates are increased to squeeze the demand but the demand of services and goods is already at its lowest in our history.

The cement sector is operating at 50 percent capacity, the car sales and production has dropped by half. The textile and leather sectors are shedding jobs due to low production.

The economy is not stable rather it is in a mess. The investors are holding up their investment plans. Foreign investors are looking for other markets as they are not satisfied with the economic management in the country.

Delegation after delegation of Chinese investors is visiting Pakistan for the last three years, yet no investment has yet been made by them. They seem serious but the regular changes in policies have forced them give second thoughts to investing in Pakistan.

The government claims it has chained the big crooks but it has not dented the corrupt practices in vogue at a larger scale in the country. The public sector companies are bleeding the exchequer greater than. The economic managers boast the monthly accumulation of circular debt has been reduced from Rs28 billion to Rs8 billion.

This is true but this entire decline has been achieved by massive increase in power tariff. The thefts continue as usual. The thefts may be the same in percentage terms but the amount has increased substantially because of high increase in tariffs. The government aims to bring down the circular debt by to zero next year again by not reducing corruption but by rather further increasing the tariff.