Thu Sep 05, 2019
September 5, 2019

Liveable city

Business

A carriage passes by the Saint Stephen’s cathedral in Vienna Austria. The Austrian capital Vienna has retained its ranking as the world´s most liveable city, according to an annual index compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), a sister company of The Economist. The Austrian capital is the most liveable city in the world for the second year running. On the EIU’s index, which ranks 140 cities on 30 factors bunched into five categories, Vienna scores a near-perfect 99.1 out of 100, putting it just ahead of Melbourne. Sydney and Osaka fill the next two spots in a top ten dominated by Australian, Canadian and Japanese cities.

