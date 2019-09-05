Rupee gains

The rupee rose by 0.24 percent, or 39 paisas, in the interbank market on Wednesday, as dollar supply due to greenback sales by exporters led the currency gains.

The rupee closed at 156.23 against the dollar, compared with the Tuesday’s closing of 156.62. In the open market, the rupee gained 30 paisas to end at 156.50 versus the greenback. It had settled at 156.80 in the previous trade.

Dealers said easy supply of greenback in the market sent the rupee higher during the trade. “There were exporter conversions and they were booking forward anticipating depreciation in the exchange rate,” a dealer said. However, another dealer said exporters are making forward booking due to attractive forward premiums. “With exporters conversions still lined up, the next support for the rupee is 155.85,” he said. The inflows related to two telecommunication companies for GSM licence renewal will also increase the dollar liquidity in the market, he added.

Investors were concerned about the latest revelations of the rating agency Moody’s report. Moody’s Investors Service, in its periodic review of ratings action said, Pakistan’s very low global competitiveness and falling per capita income keep the country’s growth prospects dim.

It also warned that there is high susceptibility to event risk driven by heightened external vulnerability, “as external pressures continue to weigh on the country’s foreign exchange reserve adequacy, while political and government liquidity risks remain elevated in Pakistan”.