Stocks stage comeback as CPI stats stoke rate cut hopes

Stocks on Wednesday boomeranged as strong hopes of a dovish monetary stance, following upbeat inflation numbers, sent the sentiments through the roof in an oversold market, dealers said.

Madiha Javed, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said, “The market remained range-bound initially but reversed the earlier losses on optimistic CPI (Consumer Price Index) for the month of August to close in green”.

Long overdue rebasing resulted in a lower August CPI of 10.5 percent year-on-year, Javed said. “Investors remain optimistic the interest rate may have reached its peak given the new inflation estimates, which is positive for equities,” she added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange ‘s(PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index jumped 1.46 percent or 435.05 points to close at 30,244.73 points, whereas KSE-30 gained 1.87 percent or 261.90 points to end at 14,258.71 points.

Of 341 active scrips, 238 picked up, 81 went down, and 22 were unmoved, while turnover reached 128.886 million shares against 64.038 million in the previous session.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said, “Stocks closed bullish as investors weighed Prime Minister’s consultations to improve economic situation”.

The GIDC (Gas Infrastructure Development Cess) issue resolution for corporate sector, surge in global equities, higher global crude oil prices and speculations on government resolve for privatisation of state-owned entities made grounds for a bullish close, Mehanti added.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said, “The market recorded appreciable gains on back of the upbeat inflation numbers, hinting at some cut in the benchmark interest”. Moreover, Ahmad said, the valuations since last one week became attractive as the market had lost substantially making room for fresh buying but was in want of some positive development on economic or political front.

Faizan Munshey, head of foreign institutional sales at Next Capital said,” The announcement of inflation numbers for the August helped improve the sentiment, boosting hopes that interest rate might be trimmed”.

“If the State Bank maintains a status quo stance in the upcoming monetary policy, it will too help stabilise the market sentiment, indicating that now the central bank may go for easing of monetary policy further,” Munshey explained.

Saad Hashmi, executive director at BMA Capital Management, said, “The benchmark index after a negative start managed to stand its ground to close the trading session in the positive zone”.

Based on old methodology (base FY08), the CPI for the month of August clocked in at 11.63 percent, whereas it figured at 10.49 percent based on new methodology (base FY16). Inflation for the month of August remained in line with market consensus of 11.57 percent (base FY08). The highest gainers were Colgate Palmolive, up Rs83.15 to close at Rs1746.16/share, and Wyeth Pakistan Limited, up Rs23.50 to finish at Rs603.50/share.

The highest losers were Murree Brewery, down Rs19.00 to close at Rs745.00/share, and Archroma Pakistan, down Rs14.98 to end at Rs445.02/share.

Maple Leaf saw the highest turnover with 11.456 billion shares, gaining Rs1 to end at Rs18.20/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd, recording a turnover of 4.362 million shares, whereas the scrip gained Rs4.03 to end at Rs109.39/share.