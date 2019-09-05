Export facilitation schemes announced

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday announced export facilitation schemes to boost exports and automate procedures for claiming duty and tax exemptions.

The schemes were announced at a meeting presided over by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi, a statement said.

The meeting was told that the automated system of export facilitation schemes would decrease lead time, promote ease of doing business and minimise human interaction between exporters and departments, which would make the overall environment business-friendly and increase the ranking of the country in the World Bank’s ease of doing business index.

It was told that all the prevailing export schemes had been fully automated. All processes from filing of application and approval to import of raw materials have been automated and businessmen are not required to visit any office.

FBR chairman said awareness should be created among the business community about the benefits of the automation facility so that maximum number of exporters would be engaged. Zaidi further said all export facilitation schemes might be merged “so that there is one comprehensive scheme which is simple, trade-friendly and easy to use”.

Under the export-oriented unit scheme, duties and taxes on all the imported goods, including machinery, are exempted against certain conditions, the statement said.

In the manufacturing bond scheme, a manufacturer-cum-exporter can establish a manufacturing bond and import raw material used for manufacturing of finished goods without any upfront payment of duty/taxes. This would save cost and eliminate hassle of claiming refunds/drawbacks. Duty and tax remission scheme (DTRE) for exports operate under the simple concept of no payment of duties/taxes and no duty drawbacks. Exporters can also get DTRE approvals besides manufacturers from the automation facility. Temporary import scheme entails suspension/exemption from duties/taxes against securities on import of accessories like buttons, zippers, and labels used for manufacturing and export of goods. “This is the easiest scheme available for the exporters wherein the securities are released after exportation of goods,” the FBR said.