Consumer inflation marginally increases to 10.5pc in August

ISLAMABAD: Annual consumer inflation slightly edged up to 10.5 percent for August compared to 10.3 percent in July as the government tinkered with weights of different products in the basket.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Wednesday announced rebasing of the year to calculate consumer price index (CPI) inflation to 2015/16 from 2007/8. Under the old method, consumer inflation for August stood at 11.63 percent from 10.3 percent in July. Rebasing of the year turned up July inflation at 8.4 percent.

It is yet to be seen how the central bank would react to new inflation number, while announcing policy rate with Prime Minister Imran Khan having already expressed a wish to bring down the policy rate during his meeting with the State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir last week.

The PBS brought some major changes in the new method, including inclusion of 27 rural markets for capturing the price data, population weight, fuel prices adjustment and taxes into tariff, taking into account weighted average approach for calculating gas and electricity prices, and use of mobile phones to ensure monitoring of the field staff.

The PBS started giving rural and urban figures separately while in combination the national average CPI would also be shared on monthly basis. The PBS has now three figures: urban, rural areas and national CPIs.

PBS Member National Accounts Behrawar Jan said the family budget survey was done in 2015/16 to capture information from over 23,000 households to incorporate changing consumption pattern in daily lives of people in the country. Then the technical committee was constituted under supervision of former vice chairman PIDE Asad Zaman along with experts to seek advice and the committee conducted five meetings, he told media.

Jan said the IMF and UNSD mission reviewed the methodology and granted their endorsements as the whole exercise was done in line with international standards. There was an objection that the price data possessed urban bias but now the PBS rectified it through change in base year and included 27 rural markets – one from each division.

PBS member said total expenditures were collected on the basis of information collected through family budget survey and then weighted average was made on the basis of changing consumption pattern. He said overall the food related expenditures are on decline in urban area, but they are on the higher side in rural areas.

The expenditure pattern showed that the household spending on education and restaurants were increasing.

With the change of base year, the average national CPI based inflation for August 2019 stood at 10.49 percent. However, urban CPI stood at 10.6 percent and rural CPI at 10.3 percent. The CPI-based inflation showed that the gas prices increased 114.6 percent, oil products 23.43 percent, house rent 6.4 percent, health 11.67 percent and restaurants 5.05 percent. Electricity tariff showed a decline of 0.79 percent

Prices of food increased 10.49 percent, beverages, tobacco 29.76 percent, clothing and footwear 8.89 percent, transport 18.49 percent, education 6.94 percent, restaurants and hotels 6.15 percent and miscellaneous goods and services 13.18 percent in August as against the same month a year ago.

In urban areas, prices of onion went up 59.06 percent, pulse moong 45.89 percent, cigarette 37.91 percent, sugar 32.82 percent and chicken 30.4 percent. In rural areas, price of onion increased 65.21 percent, pulse moong 48.6 percent, sugar 34.47 percent and newspapers 33 percent.