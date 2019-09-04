Russia court hands first jail terms to protesters

MOSCOW: Two Russians were sentenced Tuesday to two and three years in jail respectively in the first major convictions over anti-government demonstrations this summer.

The convictions came as investigators dropped “mass unrest” charges against five others, and days ahead of the controversial local elections that sparked the protests. Danila Beglets, a father of two and the sole breadwinner of his family, was sentenced to two years in prison for attacking a policeman. At first Beglets insisted he did not take part in the July 27 rally and turned up near the site of the protest by accident. He later admitted using violence against police in an apparent bid for a reduced sentence. The second, Ivan Podkopayev, was convicted of attacking policemen with pepper spray during the same July rally and sentenced to three years in prison.