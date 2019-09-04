Slovak parliament expels MP for hate speech

BRATISLAVA: Slovakia´s parliament said on Tuesday it had expelled a far-right lawmaker found guilty of hate speech by the Supreme Court, in the first case of its kind in the EU country.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a lower court´s verdict that Milan Mazurek, 25, was guilty of hate speech in public comments made three years ago in which he compared ethnic Roma to animals and accused them of bearing children to make money from begging and petty crime. Around a fifth of Slovakia´s estimated 400,000 Roma live in poverty in some 600 slums mostly in the south and east of the economically successful eurozone country of 5.4 million people. Under article 81 of Slovakia´s constitution, the criminal conviction means that Mazurek automatically loses his seat in parliament. “Following today´s decision of the Supreme Court, Milan Mazurek is losing his seat,” parliament said on its official Facebook page. Supreme Court spokeswoman Alexandra Vazanova told AFP on Tuesday that Mazurek was fined 10,000 euros ($11,000).