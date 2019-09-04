Dorian kills five in Bahamas, US evacuates SE coast

PORT SAINT LUCIE, United States: Monster storm Dorian hovered over the Bahamas as surging seawaters and ferocious winds sowed chaos in low-lying island communities, killing at least five people and spurring mass evacuations on the US east coast.

Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis on Monday termed the hurricane a “historic tragedy” for the archipelago. “Thus far, the Royal Bahamas Police Force has confirmed that there are five deaths in Abaco,” Minnis told a news conference, referring to the islands where Dorian made landfall as a Category 5 storm on Sunday.

It weakened to a still-dangerous Category 3 storm on Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). As Dorian ground to a standstill, pounding Grand Bahama further to the west of the island chain, the Bahamas tourism and aviation ministry announced the start of rescue operations “in parts where it is safe. For many, the wait for help to arrive has been terrifying. A text message seen by AFP from a woman named Kendra Williams, who lives on Grand Bahama, said: “We are under water; we are up in the ceiling. Can someone please assist us or send some help. Please. Me and my six grandchildren and my son, we are in the ceiling. Florida has started to feel the effects of Dorian, with heavy rain, the possibility of tornadoes on Tuesday, and a gust of 61 miles (98 kilometers) per hour reported, the Miami-based NHC said. In a bulletin, the NHC warned that the flash flood threat in Florida will increase in the coming days. More than 9,500 people have taken cover in 121 shelters in Florida, according to the state’s Division of Emergency Management. Among them was 30-year-old Stefanie Passieux, who took shelter along with her two children and mother. “I came yesterday, as soon as it opened. They said we were in a state of emergency so I came,” she said. “My dad is staying with the cats, but we left. He never leaves. He doesn’t do shelters.

At 1000 GMT Tuesday, the hurricane remained stationary, the NHC said, whipping the Caribbean island with torrential rains and winds of 120 mph (195 kmh), with higher gusts. The storm is forecast to resume moving northwest overnight. “Although gradual weakening is forecast, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days,” the NHC said in an earlier bulletin. Fear gripped residents of Freeport, as winds tore off shutters and water began entering homes, Yasmin Rigby said by text from the Grand Bahama island’s main city. “People who thought they were safe are now calling for help,” Rigby said. “My best friend’s husband is stuck in the roof of their house with seven feet (two meters) water below. Initial Red Cross estimates were that 13,000 buildings may have been damaged or destroyed by Dorian, officials in Geneva said.

Video posted on the website of the Bahamian newspaper Tribune 242 showed water up to the roofs of wooden houses in what appeared to be a coastal town. Capsized boats floated in muddy brown water dotted with wooden boards, tree branches and other debris.