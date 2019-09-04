Russian blogger sentenced to five years over ‘extremist’ tweet

MOSCOW: A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced a blogger to five years in a penal colony for a tweet calling for attacks on the children of police, a ruling his lawyer said was unprecedented. Vladislav Sinitsa, 30, posted the tweets in the wake of a police crackdown against protesters who have called for free elections. “It’s an act of intimidation,” said lawyer Denis Tikhonov after a Moscow district court found Sinitsa guilty of inciting hatred. The charges fall under Russia’s harsh anti-extremism legislation. Tikhonov told AFP the sentence was “without precedent in its severity”. The ruling also comes in the context of an ongoing squeeze on internet freedoms in Russia, where social media remains one of the few places where the opposition can communicate with relative freedom. Sinitsa, who regularly posted on Twitter under the pseudonym Max_Steklov, was detained last month over a tweet he wrote on July 31. Sinitsa, who is from a town outside Moscow, posted about attending several opposition protests and urged others to go to them.