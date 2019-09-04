close
Wed Sep 04, 2019
Newsdesk
September 4, 2019

Iran able to resume production of 20% enriched uranium in two days

World

DUBAI: Iran is capable of resuming production of 20% enriched uranium within two days, the spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Tuesday. “If Iran decides, it can have 20% enriched fuel within one to two days,” Fars news agency quoted Kamalvandi as saying. Enriching uranium up to 20% purity is considered an important intermediate stage on the path to obtaining the 90% pure fissile uranium needed for a bomb.

