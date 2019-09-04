ESA re-routes satellite to avoid SpaceX collision risk

PARIS: The European Space Agency said Tuesday it had altered the trajectory of one of its observation satellites to avoid a possible collision with a craft operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. “@ESA’s #Aeolus Earth observation satellite fired its thrusters, moving it off a collision course with a @SpaceX satellite in their #Starlink constellation,” the agency´s official Twitter account said. It said its scientists decided that the safest route of action was to increase the altitude of the craft, adding that the manoeuvre, which occurred Monday, was “first time ever” it had acted to avoid an active satellite. “The vast majority of ESA avoidance manoeuvres are the result of dead satellites or fragments from previous collisions,” it said. SpaceX, founded by billionaire Musk in 2002, this year launched a constellation of 60 broadband-beaming satellites, a project known as Starlink.