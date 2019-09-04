Pakistan, India likely to finalise draft agreement on Kartarpur Corridor today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India are expected to finalise the draft agreement on Kartarpur Corridor today (Wednesday) at Attari with Pakistan reiterating that it remains committed to early opening of the corridor under the Pakistan Kartarpur Spirit.

“I have arrived in Lahore for the third round of talks with India, to be held at Attari, to discuss and finalise the draft agreement on opening of Kartarpur Corridor which will be held tomorrow,” Dr Muhammad Faisal, South Asia and Saarc Director General and spokesman at the Foreign Office announced in a Tweet.

In an earlier meeting, it was Indian Joint secretary (Internal Security) at Ministry of Home Affairs SCL Das who had headed the Indian delegation.

There was no formal statement from the Foreign Office as the two sides meet at a high level for the first time since the annexation of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) by India. Pakistan earlier announced that "80 percent" development on the draft agreement and operationalisation of the Kartarpur corridor had been achieved.

Despite an all-time low in bilateral relations which have been downgraded by Pakistan, meetings on the Kartarpur Corridor continue. The Corridor, built in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev, once completed, will connect Darbar Sahib Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims. As many as 5,000 Sikh pilgrims will be able to come daily with travel documents, but without acquiring a visa for Pakistan. This is the first time since Independence that an Indian citizen would enter Pakistan visa free.

Technical level talks were held last Friday and with everyone on board now the final step of signing the draft agreement has arrived.