16 killed in Kabul suicide car bombing

KABUL: At least 16 people were killed and more than 100 wounded, after a massive explosion from a suicide car bomb attack rocked central Kabul, the third attack claimed by the Taliban in as many days in the country.The attack took place on Monday night in a residential area near Green Village, a large compound that houses aid agencies and international organisations, interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claimed the attack. The attack took place while an Afghan channel aired an interview with the US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who was discussing a potential deal with the Taliban that would see the US withdraw forces from five bases across Afghanistan.

Gunfire was heard in the aftermath of the blast along with a secondary explosion when a nearby petrol station caught fire, sending plumes of smoke into the night sky.

The Green Village has been a frequent target of attacks. Many foreigners live in the compound, which is heavily guarded by Afghan forces and private security guards.

The area was targeted by a suicide car bomber in January, killing at least four people and wounding dozens.

Pakistan strongly condemned the bomb attack in Kabul.

"We want to express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, as we pray for early recovery of the wounded," said a statement by the Foreign Office.

The Foreign Office said there was no military solution to the complex issues in Afghanistan.

"We continue to firmly stand together with the Afghan nation and fully support their efforts to restore complete peace in the country," it said.