For lifting curfew in IHK: Pakistan to knock all international doors

ISLAMABAD: The government Tuesday reaffirmed that all international doors would be knocked to compel the occupation forces to lift curfew in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

The reaffirmation came during a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) here.

Addressing a press conference post the federal cabinet meeting, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the resolve of the people of Pakistan and the government was unwavering for ensuring respect for human rights in the IHK.

She said the prime minister had taken the cabinet into confidence on the measures being taken by the government to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international level and to expose the atrocities being perpetrated against the Kashmiris.

Imran apprised the federal cabinet of fascist, extremist mindset of the Modi government, which was unanimously condemned.

She said owing to effective diplomacy of Pakistan, effective voices had emerged from the platforms of the OIC and the European Union.

She reiterated the government's commitment to stand by the Kashmiris.

The government has decided to regularise the services of contract and daily wages employees working in various ministries on merit.

A high-powered committee will collect data from each ministry so that the process should be examined fairly. The federal cabinet deferred the issue of regularisation of services of contract and daily wage employees working under various ministries.

Referring to other issues that came up during the cabinet meeting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the prime minister had directed that the hospital waste management policy be brought in the next cabinet meeting after holding thorough consultations with the provinces.

He expressed displeasure over the dumping of waste by the government and private hospitals at the open places and directed all government hospitals in the federal capital to brief the cabinet about the measures taken by them in this regard.

She said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had suggested the cabinet to set up learning centers in big cities for facilitation of journalists as well as the general public.

The cabinet was briefed in detail about the steps being taken for Madrassa reforms and to make the curriculum uniform across various educational institutions.

The curricula will be streamlined under a unified policy and the minister for education will give details to the media in this regard.

Firdous said the cabinet deferred discussion on the real estate regulatory authority as the Senate was in session. The issue would be discussed in the next cabinet meeting in order to streamline various housing developments.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the cabinet had decided to waive off visa condition for Malta for holders of diplomatic and official passports.