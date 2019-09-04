‘1,140 held over violence in HK since June’

HONG KONG: The Hong Kong police arrested 23 people over charges of assaulting police officers and possession of offensive weapons in police’s operation Monday, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Kong Wing-cheung, senior superintendent of the Hong Kong police’s public relations branch, told a media briefing at the police headquarters that the arrests occurred at Lei Yue Mun Plaza, and the Mass Transit Railway (MTR) stations at Lok Fu and Lai King, as well as the Mong Kok areas.

Kong stressed the MTR has obtained an injunction order issued by court and those suspects were in blatant violations of the order and challenged the rule of the law. Dozens of radical protesters besieged the Mong Kok police station, hurled hard objects and aimed laser beams at the police station Monday night.