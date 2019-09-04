Suicide rate among young British women highest on record

LONDON: The number of young women in Britain killing themselves has reached the highest level on record, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a report Tuesday.

ONS said in 2018 there were 6,507 suicides registered in Britain, with the rate of people ending their own lives significantly higher than that in 2017, representing the first increase since 2013.

Suicide rates among the under 25s have increased in recent years, particularly 10 to 24-year-old females where the rate has increased significantly since 2012 to its highest level with 3.3 deaths per 100,000 females in 2018, added ONS.

Nick Stripe, head of Health Analysis and Life Events at ONS, said: “We saw a significant increase in the rate of deaths registered as suicide last year which has changed a trend of continuous decline since 2013.

“While the exact reasons for this are unknown, the latest data show that this was largely driven by an increase among men who have continued to be most at risk of dying by suicide. In recent years, there have also been increases in the rate among young adults, with females under 25 reaching the highest rate on record for their age group.”

Stripe said looking at the overall trend since the early 80s, Britain is still witnessing a gradual decline in the rate of suicide for the population as a whole.

The figures show that overall 75 percent of registered suicide deaths in 2018 were among men (4,903 deaths), which has been the case since the mid-1990s. Scotland had the highest suicide rate in Britain with 16.1 deaths per 100,000 persons (784 deaths), followed by Wales with a rate of 12.8 per 100,000 (349 deaths) and England the lowest with 10.3 deaths per 100,000 (5,021 deaths). The 45 to 49 years age group had the highest age-specific suicide rate for both men and women, the results revealed.