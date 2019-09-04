8 passengers killed by road mine in Mali

BAMAKO: Eight bus passengers were killed Tuesday by a road mine in central Mali, police and the bus company said, in an attack bearing the hallmark of jihadists who plague the region.

The vehicle, which was en route from the central town of Douentza to the northern town of Gao, "struck a mine, (and) eight passengers were killed," Oumar Ould Mamoud of the Sonef bus company told AFP.

Police confirmed his account and said the blast occurred 30 kilometres from Douentza, also leaving 13 people injured. Another police official said "terrorists" had set down the mine.

A Malian military unit by coincidence had been travelling on the same road and was able to provide assistance to the passengers, the source said, and Sonef said it had sent a second bus to pick up them up.