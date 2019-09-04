Ukraine votes to lift immunity for lawmakers

KIEV: Ukrainian MPs on Tuesday voted to lift their own immunity from prosecution, fulfilling a campaign pledge by new President Volodymyr Zelensky who came in on promises to beat corruption.

Zelensky, who was a popular comedian before being elected head of state in the spring, commands a parliamentary majority, and the constitutional amendment is the first in a raft of promised reforms.

"If a lawmaker hits a person (in a car) or ... commits any other criminal offence, then he must be held accountable," the 41-year-old leader told MPs before the vote. "I appeal to all deputies now -- just do what you have promised the people for many long years." Lawmakers could previously be arrested only with parliament´s approval.