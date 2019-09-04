Ukraine votes to lift immunity for lawmakers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KIEV: Ukrainian MPs on Tuesday voted to lift their own immunity from prosecution, fulfilling a campaign pledge by new President Volodymyr Zelensky who came in on promises to beat corruption.
Zelensky, who was a popular comedian before being elected head of state in the spring, commands a parliamentary majority, and the constitutional amendment is the first in a raft of promised reforms.
"If a lawmaker hits a person (in a car) or ... commits any other criminal offence, then he must be held accountable," the 41-year-old leader told MPs before the vote. "I appeal to all deputies now -- just do what you have promised the people for many long years." Lawmakers could previously be arrested only with parliament´s approval.
KIEV: Ukrainian MPs on Tuesday voted to lift their own immunity from prosecution, fulfilling a campaign pledge by new President Volodymyr Zelensky who came in on promises to beat corruption.
Zelensky, who was a popular comedian before being elected head of state in the spring, commands a parliamentary majority, and the constitutional amendment is the first in a raft of promised reforms.
"If a lawmaker hits a person (in a car) or ... commits any other criminal offence, then he must be held accountable," the 41-year-old leader told MPs before the vote. "I appeal to all deputies now -- just do what you have promised the people for many long years." Lawmakers could previously be arrested only with parliament´s approval.