September 4, 2019

Top Philippine court refuses to legalise gay marriage

World

September 4, 2019

MANILA: A landmark case to legalise gay marriage was rejected by the Philippines' highest court on Tuesday, but LGBT advocates in the deeply Catholic nation vowed to push their battle in the legislature.

Lead plaintiff Jesus Falcis had said the current law was a violation of his rights, but in a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court threw out his case primarily on technical grounds. Government lawyers argued Falcis had never tried to get married, thus would not benefit if justices struck down the portions of the 1987 law defining marriage as between a man and woman.

