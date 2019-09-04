‘Extremist’ tweet

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Russian blogger gets 5 years jail
Ag AFP
MOSCOW: A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced a blogger to five years in a penal colony for a tweet calling for attacks on the children of police, a ruling his lawyer said was unprecedented. Vladislav Sinitsa, 30, posted the tweets in the wake of a police crackdown against protesters who have called for free elections. "It's an act of intimidation," said lawyer Denis Tikhonov after a Moscow district court found Sinitsa guilty of inciting hatred. The charges fall under Russia's harsh anti-extremism legislation.
