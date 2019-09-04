Defence Day T20 match in Muzaffarabad

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will organise a festival match in Muzaffarabad on Friday to mark the 54th Defence Day of Pakistan for the promotion and development of the game.

Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium has been selected as the venue for the season opener after it was named as one of the centres to stage the 2019-20 domestic cricket matches.

According to the schedule announced on Monday, Muzaffarabad is one of the cities where the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade II matches will be organised.

The September 6 match between PCB Chairman’s XI and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister’s XI will be a T20 fixture, which will begin at 10am.

The match will see local players in action along with international stars including Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Imamul Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Rahat Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood and Usman Shinwari.

Former captain Misbahul Haq and parliamentarian Ali Amin Gandapur will also be in action. Captained by Sarfaraz Ahmed, the PCB Chairman’s XI will include local cricketers such as Babar Khaliq, Fizan Saleem, Moin Pervez, Saqlain Gillani, Shadab Majeed and Usman Mahroof.

The AJK Prime Minister’s XI will be captained by Azhar Ali and the local players include Aqib Liaqat, Hassan Raza, Naveed Malik and Raja Farhan.

The match is expected to attract new audiences and young cricketers and also support the PCB’s aspirations and efforts to take cricket to every nook and corner of the country.