Wed Sep 04, 2019
Man’s death in police station: IGP orders investigation, strict action

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2019

LAHORE: IGP Capt Arif Nawaz Khan (retd) ordered for investigating death of accused in North Cantt Police Station and submitting report within 24 hours.

He said strict action should be taken against those found guilty in the inquiry. He took immediate notice of death of an accused due to alleged police torture in North Cantt Police Station and ordered additional IG internal accountability bureau to submit report within 24 hours and take strict action without any delay. As per directions of IG Punjab, Addl IG Azhar Hameed along with his team is investigating the facts at North Cantt Police Station whereas case has been registered against six officials on the application of brother of the victim.

