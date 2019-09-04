JS Global Capital making efforts to improve Pak-US trade relations

KARACHI: Pakistan’s leading equity brokerage and investment banking firm, JS Global Capital Limited (JSGCL), is organising an investment conference titled ‘Pakistan Investment Conference 2019 (PIC-2019)’.

The event will be held in the United States from Wednesday, 4th to 6th of September, and is fourth of its kind being organised by JSGCL.

These sessions showcase Pakistan’s economic growth and business potential amongst leading global investors to attract foreign direct and portfolio investment.

Furthermore, by strengthening policy level engagement, the delegation strives to improve economic ties between the two nations.

The high-powered delegation will be led by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and includes Pakistan’s Ambassador at Large for Investment Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, Advisor Ministry of Maritime Affairs Mahmood Moulvi, Chairman Pakistan Stock Exchange Sulaiman Mehdi, Member Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) Khalid Mansoor, Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Business Council Ehsan Malik and JSGCL Chief Executive Officer Kamran Nasir.

Also accompanying the delegation will be the top management of leading local corporations comprising roughly one-third of the market capitalization of the benchmark KSE-100 index.

The event will commence in Washington and meetings will be held with US Department of State officials, US Trade Representative, US Trade and Development Agency, Overseas Private Investment Corporation and officials from USAID.

This will be followed by discussions with the renowned think tank at Woodrow Wilson International Centre for Scholars.

In addition, talks will be held with United States Chamber of Commerce, OPEN DC, and US Pakistan Business Council to enhance trade relations between the two countries.

Finally, one-on-one meetings with leading global fund managers will be held in New York all with the aim to promote Pakistan.

These conferences are held annually and feature prominent international and local partners including representatives from the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) and the Pakistan Business Council (PBC).