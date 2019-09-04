FBR issued notice without considering legalities: channel

ISLAMABAD: The ARY TV channel on Tuesday stated that FBR’s additional commissioner issued tax demand notice of Rs 991 million against them without taking into account whole legal requirements.

They also stated that they advised legal counsel for taking legal action.

In their aired version on ARY TV, their spokesman said that the additional commissioner of FBR issued demand notice without giving full opportunity of hearing to ARY TV.

It is relevant to mention here that the FBR issued tax notice to this TV on alleged tax evasion of Rs992 million for tax year 2013. The FBR had accused them that they had inflated their expenditures to reduce their tax and availed tax exemption on exports of its production by declaring it as exports. The FBR had alleged the tripartite agreement within the ARY companies were allegedly exploited to evade taxes. The FBR had also alleged that they tampered the document when the FBR raised objections.