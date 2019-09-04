Govt to provide maximum facilities to business community: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Tuesday the government was making all out efforts to provide maximum facilities to the business community.

He was talking to a group of leading industrialists and business personalities, who called on him at the PM Office. The visitors included Mian Mansha, Mian Sattar, Bashir Ali Muhammad, Arif Habib, Ali Habib, Shahid Hussain, Saqib Sherazi, Shahid Abdullah, Tariq Sehgal, Musaddaq Zulqarnain and Sikandar Mustafa. The PM said the wheel of economy could not move unless proper facilities were provided to business. “Our first and foremost priority is to create employment opportunities in order to reduce poverty,” he said. The prime minister said the proposals given by the business community would help take the process of policy making and planning forward in an effective manner. He said the government would continue consultation process in all sectors of economy and the meetings would be held with business community on regular basis.