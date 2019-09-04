close
Wed Sep 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 4, 2019

8 countries vying to host women’s World Cup

Sports

AFP
September 4, 2019

LAUSANNE: Eight countries are vying to host the 2023 women’s World Cup which will include 32 teams for the first time, FIFA said Tuesday.

Belgium and Bolivia have withdrawn from the original list of 10 nations ahead of the September 2 deadline for candidate submissions. A decision on the host will be announced in May.

The eight nations still in competition are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and South Africa.South Korea have indicated they will seek to co-host the event with North Korea.

France hosted 24 teams for the 2019 World Cup which proved so successful that FIFA said it had decided to expand the event to 32 teams to boost the growth of the women’s game.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports