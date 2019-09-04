Muzaffarabad to host festival T20 match on 6th

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is to organise a festival T20 match in Muzaffarabad on September 6 which also marks the 54th Defence Day of Pakistan, for the promotion and development of the game.

Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium has been selected as a venue for the season-opener after it was named as one of the centres to stage the 2019-20 domestic cricket matches. According to the schedule announced on Monday, Muzaffarabad is one of cities of where the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade II matches will be organised.

The September 6 match will be played between PCB Chairman’s XI and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister’s XI. The match will see local players in action along with international starts, namely Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Imamul Haq, Babar Azam, M Rizwan, Rahat Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shan Masood and Usman Shinwari.

Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq and parliamentarian Ali Amin Gandapur will also be in action.The PCB Chairman’s XI will be led by Sarfraz Ahmed and will include local cricketers such as Babar Khaliq, Faizan Saleem, Moin Pervez, Saqlain Gillani, Shadab Majeed and Usman Mahroof.

The AJK Prime Minister’s XI will be captained by Azhar Ali, and the local players to feature are Aqib Liaqat, Hassan Raza, Naveed Malik and Raja Farhan.The match is expected to attract new audiences and young cricketers, and also support the PCB’s aspirations and efforts to take cricket to every nook and corner of the country.