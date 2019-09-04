U-16 players picked for month-long camps

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab’s committees, on Tuesday, conducted trials at different venues of the city to select players for six games’ month-long U-16 coaching and training camps.

The month-long under-16 coaching and training camps of six games will begin in different cities from mid-September. DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh visited NPSC Gymnasium Hall, Punjab Football Stadium and Coaching Center and inspected volleyball, powerlifting, snooker, football, athletics and wrestling trials thoroughly.

He was accompanied by Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Shahid Nizami, Assistant Director Raeesur Rehman, SBP Consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk and other officials during his visit.

SBP’s trial committees picked up 15 snooker players out of 40 participants, 16 powerliftng players out of 60 aspirants, 30 volleyball players out of 50, 33 football players out of over 200 participants and 30 wrestling players out of 80 players.

Talking to media at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall, DG Sports Punjab said these U-16 coaching and training camps are regular feature of Sports Board Punjab’s policy to groom players in all leading games from young age. “We are quite upbeat that these coaching and training camps will prove to be a revolutionary measure for tracing young talented players from all over the province,” he added.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh said expert and qualified coaches will impart modern training to young players in all six camps. “We will extend best facilities to all camp probables during the duration of camps”.

Answering a question, Aulakh said that Sports Boar Punjab is also taking effective measures for the training of local coaches and trainers. “All the trials were conducted purely on merit. These camps will be helpful to a great extent in finding several talented players in different games,” he expressed his hope.