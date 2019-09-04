Pak U-19 cricketers off to Colombo

LAHORE: Pakistan Under-19 cricket team on Tuesday left for Colombo to feature in Under-19 Asia Cup to be held in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup campaign against Afghanistan on Thursday and later on they will be taking on arch-rivals India on Saturday. The tournament will be played from September 5 to September 14. Participating teams include hosts Sri Lanka, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bangladesh.

The eight sides have been divided into two groups. Group A comprises Pakistan, India, Afghanistan and Kuwait while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and United Arab Emirates are in Group B. Pakistan’s final group stage game will be against Kuwait on September 9. The semifinals will be played on September 12 and the winners will go on to play the final on September 14.