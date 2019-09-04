close
Wed Sep 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2019

Pak U-19 cricketers off to Colombo

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Under-19 cricket team on Tuesday left for Colombo to feature in Under-19 Asia Cup to be held in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup campaign against Afghanistan on Thursday and later on they will be taking on arch-rivals India on Saturday. The tournament will be played from September 5 to September 14. Participating teams include hosts Sri Lanka, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bangladesh.

The eight sides have been divided into two groups. Group A comprises Pakistan, India, Afghanistan and Kuwait while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and United Arab Emirates are in Group B. Pakistan’s final group stage game will be against Kuwait on September 9. The semifinals will be played on September 12 and the winners will go on to play the final on September 14.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports