Wed Sep 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2019

Azhar, Bilal excel in practice match

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Test opener Azhar Ali (59) and Bilal Asif (57) had a very fruitful batting practice in their drawn two-day practice match on day two on Tuesday.

By the close of play, Sarfraz XI was at 60 in 18 overs in its second innings. Abid Ali and Sarfraz Ahmed were playing at 25 and 28 runs respectively by the time the match was called off. Though Azhar XI batted well to score 208 but remained in deficit to Sarfraz XI’s 355 for seven. Azhar scored 59 while Bilal made 57. Yasir Shah claimed three wickets while M Irfan and Umer Khan with two wickets each.

Earlier, Sarfraz XI aided with centuries of Iftikhar Ahmed and Imamul Haq had hammered 355-7 in 90 overs. Iftikhar Ahmed remained not out at 104 while Imamul Haq made 100. Bilal Asif and Zafar Gohar had two wickets each.

