Smith reclaims No 1 spot in Test rankings

DUBAI: Steve Smith has reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen from Virat Kohli, who dropped down the list due to a couple of poor scores (including a first-ball duck) against the West Indies, in the recently-concluded two-match series where he also notched up two half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane who stroked an unbeaten half-century in Sabina Park has returned to the top 10, moving up four places to No 7. Hanuma Vihari, who hit his maiden double century in the same match, has risen 40 places to No 30 in the batting charts. Jasprit Bumrah and Jason Holder, both of whom picked up fifers in the first innings of their respective teams in the Jamaica Test, have also gained places in the bowler’s rankings, moving up to No. 3 and No. 4 respectively. The two now stand behind only Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood on the list.

Kemar Roach, despite a fine showing in the second innings, where he picked up three wickets and went past Wes Hall’s tally of 192 Test wickets, has dropped a place in bowler’s rankings, to No. 9. However, he did climb one place in the all-rounder’s list and is now ranked No. 14.