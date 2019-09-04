close
Wed Sep 04, 2019
AFP
September 4, 2019

Pepe out of Euro ties

Sports

AFP
September 4, 2019

LISBON: Central defender Pepe has pulled out of Portugal’s upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Serbia and Lithuania and will be replaced by newcomer Ferro, the Portuguese Football Federation announced Monday.FC Porto’s Pepe, 36, was ruled out after medical tests, the federation said without giving further details. Benfica’s Ferro, 22, earns his first full international call-up for the Euro Group B qualifiers against Serbia on Saturday in Belgrade and in Vilnius on Tuesday for the Lithuania match.

