Dean Jones, Mohsin Khan and Courtney Walsh ignored

PCB all set to name Misbah as Pak team’s head coach

By Abdul Mohi Shah

ISLAMABAD: Misbahul Haq is all set to take over as the new national cricket team head coach as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are to announce the successful candidates for the key posts on Wednesday.

The News has learnt that PCB has stopped looking for options and has settled for the former captain name for the key post of head coach. Some leading former Test cricketers including Dean Jones, Mohsin Khan and Courtney Walsh have also gone through the process of interviews but the PCB panel has unanimously decided to go in favour Misbah’s appointment as head coach. The panel constituted to interview contenders for the job of head coach and bowling coach included former Pakistan skipper and manager Intikhab Alam, commentator Bazid Khan, son of former Pakistan captain Majid Khan, PCB Governing Board member Asad Ali Khan, PCB chief executive Wasim Khan and PCB’s director international cricket Zakir Khan. It has been learnt that the panel has forwarded its recommendations for the PCB for the announcement. Misbah is set to take the head coach job, replacing Mickey Arthur while Waqar Younis, who earlier had worked as head coach, is favourite to take over Pakistan bowling coach job.

One of the former Test cricketers expressed his surprise over Waqar’s decision to even submit application for bowling coach job. “Waqar has served as head coach of the Pakistan team earlier that he would not have gone for Misbah’s assistant coach as all coaches will have to work under head coach Misbah who is to take over that position.”

The former Test cricketer added that preference should have been given to professional bowling coach and not the one of those who just for the sake of job go to any extent. “Lowering the cadre is just no big issue for job-seekers who prefer working under anyone despite the fact that they already had served at a senior position previously.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Zaheer Abbas, former batting legend Javed Miandad and former Test off-spinner Sqlain Mushtaq said on Tuesday that if PCB has decided to name Misbah as head coach it will be a good omen for Pakistan cricket.