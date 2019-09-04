Fourth Test: Overton replaces Woakes in England squad

Khawaja dropped as Smith returns

Ag AFP

MANCHESTER: Australia dropped Usman Khawaja on Tuesday for the fourth Ashes Test against England at Old Trafford, with the struggling batsman making way for Steve Smith’s return.

Selectors named a 12-man squad for the Test beginning Wednesday, with David Warner and Marcus Harris as openers but leaving out Khawaja, who has averaged just 20.33 in six innings in the series batting at number three.

Leading batsman Smith, who suffered concussion after being hit on the head by Jofra Archer in the drawn second Test at Lord’s, returns after sitting out Australia’s agonising one-wicket loss at Headingley, which levelled the five-match series 1-1 with two Tests to play.

Smith, on top of the latest ICC Test batting rankings published Tuesday, has scored 378 runs at an average of 126 in three innings in the series and was back on the field in last week’s tour match against Derbyshire. The 32-year-old Khawaja scored 72 opening the batting against Derbyshire, but it was not enough to convince selectors to keep him in the side.

Marnus Labuschagne, who became Test cricket’s first concussion substitute when replacing Smith at Lord’s, has seized on his unexpected chance to make three successive Ashes fifties. Harris has been retained after making eight and 19 at Headingley in his first Ashes Test then scoring 64 against Derbyshire before he was run out in a mix-up with Khawaja. Coach Justin Langer told reporters in Manchester that he was “very clear on the 12, not so sure on the 11”, with the decision coming down to the bowling line-up. Pace bowler James Pattinson has also been left out, leaving fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Peter Siddle to compete for three places.

Starc has yet to feature in this Ashes but the Old Trafford pitch is likely to be the quickest of the series and should suit the express left-armer.

Meanwhile England have made one change in their side with fast bowler Craig Overton replacing the dropped Chris Woakes. Somerset quick Overton was only drafted into the squad after it was confirmed James Anderson, England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, was ruled out with a calf injury. The same injury prevented him from bowling in the series since his four-over spell in the first innings of Australia’s 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston.

England captain Joe Root also confirmed during his pre-match press conference at Old Trafford on Tuesday the switch of positions between Jason Roy and Joe Denly, with World Cup winner Roy dropping down to number four after struggling as a Test opener.