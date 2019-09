PCB names six association teams for Quaid Trophy

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced six Cricket Associations’ teams for the upcoming domestic cricket season 2019-20, which gets under way with the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy from September 14.

The local coaches and juniors selectors had initially prepared the provisional squads of 32 players per side, before they were reviewed and finalised by a three-member panel comprising Misbah-ul-Haq, Nadeem Khan and Rashid Latif, who also took into account player performances of past three seasons. The PCB centrally contracted cricketers, who are not handed the domestic contracts, will feature in domestic events when not on the national duty. They have been divided equally amongst the Cricket Associations to ensure top-quality and competitive cricket.

The six Cricket Association sides will gather in the cities, where they play their first matches, on 11 September.For a robust succession plan, the onus of leading the cricket association sides in the upcoming domestic season has been put on the young and emerging international and domestic players. The PCB has also brought in the concept of mentorship, which will see former Test cricketers – with heaps of first-class experience – groom up-and-coming cricketers in the Second XI sides.

Of the 32 contracted players with Balochistan Cricket Association, 44 per cent are from the province. Rubbing shoulders with seasoned first-class and Test cricketers from around the country will help them develop the requisite skills for this level.

Squads: Balochistan: First XI: Imran Farhat (vice-captain) (Lahore), Abu Bakar (Faisalabad), Ali Shafiq (Sialkot), Ammad Butt (Sialkot), Asif Zakir (Karachi), Azeem Ghumman (Hyderabad), Bismillah Khan (wicketkeeper) (Quetta), Hussain Talat (Lahore), Imran Butt (Lahore), Khurram Shehzad (Faisalabad), Mohammad Asghar (Quetta), Shahbaz Khan (Quetta), Shahzaib Ahmed Khan (Karachi), Taimur Khan (Quetta), Taj Wali (Peshawar) and Umar Gul (Abbottabad).

PCB central contract players: Haris Sohail (captain) (Sialkot), Imam-ul-Haq (Lahore) and Yasir Shah (Swabi).

Second XI: Akbar-ur-Rehman (captain) (Karachi), Akhtar Shah (Quetta), Atif Jabbar (Sialkot), Awais Zia (Rawalpindi), Dawood Khan (Quetta), Fahad Iqbal (Karachi), Gohar Faiz (Quetta), Gulraiz Sadaf (wicketkeeper) (Multan), Haseeb Azam (Rawalpindi), Jalat Khan (Quetta), Mohammad Junaid (Quetta), Nazar Hussain (Quetta), Rameez Raja (Quetta), Shehzad Tareen (Quetta), Taimur Ali (Quetta) and Usama Razzaq (Quetta).

White ball specialists: Akif Javed (Kohat), Ibtisam Sheikh (Hyderabad) and Mohammad Talha (Faisalabad).

Coaching Staff: First XI: Altaf Jaffery (Manager), Arshad Khan (Head Coach) and Shoaib Khan (Assistant Coach)

Second XI: Raj Hans (Manager-cum-Head Coach) and Aslam Sheikh (Assistant Coach)

Central Punjab: First XI: Ahmed Shehzad (vice-captain) (Lahore), Ahmed Bashir (Lahore), Ali Shan (Faisalabad), Bilal Asif (Sialkot), Ehsan Adil (Faisalabad), Fahim Ashraf (Faisalabad), Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper) (Lahore), Mohammad Saad (Lahore), Nasim Shah (Lahore), Rizwan Hussain (Lahore), Saad Naseem (Lahore), Salman Butt (Lahore), Umar Akmal (Lahore), Usman Salahuddin (Lahore), Waqas Maqsood (Faisalabad) and Zafar Gohar (Lahore).

PCB central contract players: Babar Azam (captain) (Lahore), Azhar Ali (Lahore) and Hassan Ali (Lahore).

Second XI: Ali Waqas (captain) (Faisalabad), Abdullah Shafiq (Sialkot), Ahmed Safi Abdullah (Faisalabad), Aizaz Cheema (mentor) (Lahore), Ali Zaryab (Lahore), Asad Raza (Faisalabad), Atiq-ur-Rehman (Faisalabad), Ayaz Tasawar (Sialkot), Bilawal Iqbal (Lahore), Farhan Khan (wicketkeeper) (Lahore), Irfan Niazi (Faisalabad), Mohammad Akhlaq (Lahore), Mohammad Ali (Sialkot), Raza Ali Dar (Lahore), Suleman Shafqat (Faisalabad) and Zahid Mansoor (Rawalpindi).

White ball specialists: Nasir Nawaz (Rawalpindi), Nauman Anwar (Sialkot) and Usman Qadir (subject to availability) (Lahore).

Coaching staff: First XI: Khalid Niazi (Manager), Ijaz Ahmed Jr. (Head Coach) and Samiullah Khan Niazi (Assistant Coach)

Second XI: Naveed Anjum (Manager-cum-Head Coach) and Akram Raza (Assistant Coach)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: First XI: Sahibzada Farhan (vice-captain) (Peshawar), Adil Amin (Peshawar), Ashfaq Ahmed (Peshawar), Iftikhar Ahmed (Peshawar), Imran Khan Sr (Peshawar), Irfan Khan (FATA), Israrullah (Peshawar), Junaid Khan (Abbottabad), Kamran Ghulam (Abbottabad), Mohammad Ilyas (Peshawar), Musaddiq Ahmed (Peshawar), Nabi Gul (Peshawar), Rehan Afridi (wicketkeeper) (FATA), Sameen Gul (FATA), Umar Khan (FATA) and Zohaib Khan (Peshawar).

PCB central contract players: Mohammad Rizwan (captain) (Peshawar), Fakhar Zaman (Mardan) and Usman Khan Shinwari (Peshawar).

Second XI: Khushdil Shah (captain) (FATA), Ahmed Jamal (Abbottabad), Akbar Badshah (Peshawar), Arshad Iqbal (Abbottabad), Asad Afridi (FATA), Asif Afridi (FATA), Atizaz Habib Khan (Abbottabad), Azizullah (Peshawar), Gohar Ali (wicketkeeper) (Peshawar), Irfanullah Shah (FATA), Khalid Usman (Abbottabad), Mehran Ibrahim (Peshawar), Mohammad Mohsin Khan (Charsadda), Mohammad Naeem (FATA), Sajid Khan (Peshawar) and Samiullah Jr (FATA).

White ball specialists: Imran Khan Jr (Peshawar), Mohammad Arif (Abbottabad) and Mohammad Mohsin (Swat).

Coaching staff: First XI: Farrukh Zaman (Manager), Kabir Khan (Head Coach) and Wasim Haider (Assistant Coach)

Second XI – Riffatullah Mohmand (Manager cum Head Coach) and Sajid Shah (Assistant Coach)

Northern Association: First XI: Umar Amin (vice-captain) (Rawalpindi), Afaq Raheem (AJK), Ali Asad (Karachi), Ali Sarfraz (Islamabad), Asif Ali (Faisalabad), Haider Ali (Rawalpindi), Hammad Azam (Rawalpindi), Haris Rauf (Islamabad), Mohammad Nawaz (Rawalpindi), Musa Khan (Islamabad), Nauman Ali (Hyderabad), Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper) (Islamabad), Sadaf Hussain (Rawalpindi), Sohail Tanvir (Rawalpindi), Umar Waheed (Rawalpindi) and Waqas Ahmed (Sialkot).

PCB central contract players: Imad Wasim (captain) (Islamabad), Shadab Khan (Rawalpindi) and Shaheen Shah (FATA).

Second XI: Faizan Riaz (captain) (Islamabad), Ali Imran (Islamabad), Hasan Raza (AJK), Jamal Anwar (wicketkeeper) (Rawalpindi), Naved Malik (Rawalpindi), Raza Hasan (Sialkot), Salman Irshad (AJK), Sarmad Bhatti (Islamabad), Shadab Majeed (AJK), Shehzad Azam (Islamabad), Shoaib Ahmed Minhas (Rawalpindi), Syed Tauseeq Shah (Rawalpindi), Umair Khan (Islamabad), Umair Masood (wicketkeeper) (Rawalpindi), Usama Mir (Sialkot) and Zeeshan Malik (Rawalpindi).

White ball specialists: Mohammad Amir (Rawalpindi), Sohail Akhtar (Abbottabad) and Zaid Alam (Lahore).

Coaching staff: First XI: Shakeel Ahmed (Manager), Muhammad Wasim (Head Coach) and Manzoor Elahi (Assistant Coach)

Second XI: Tahir Mahmood (Manager cum Head Coach) and Saeed Anwar Jr. (Assistant Coach)

Sindh: First XI: Anwar Ali (Karachi), Fawad Alam (Karachi), Hasan Mohsin (Karachi), Kashif Bhatti (Hyderabad), Khurram Manzoor (Karachi), Mir Hamza (Karachi), Mohammad Hasan (wicketkeeper) (Karachi), Mohammad Hasnain (Hyderabad), Omair Bin Yousuf (Karachi), Rameez Aziz (Karachi), Saad Ali (Karachi), Saud Shakeel (Karachi), Shehzar Mohammad (Karachi), Sohail Khan (Karachi) Tabish Khan (Karachi) and Waleed Ahmed (Karachi).

PCB central contract players: Sarfraz Ahmad (captain) (Karachi), Asad Shafiq (vice-captain) (Karachi) and Abid Ali (Lahore).

Second XI: Mohammad Sami (captain and mentor) (Karachi), Rameez Raja Jr (vice-captain) (Karachi), Adeel Malik (Karachi), Ahsan Ali (Karachi), Ammad Alam (Karachi), Ashiq Ali (Karachi), Ashir Qureshi (Karachi), Danish Aziz (Karachi), Ghulam Muddasar (Karachi), Hassan Khan (Karachi), Jahid Ali (Karachi), Mohammad Suleman (Hyderabad), Mohammad Waqas (Hyderabad), Rumman Raees (Karachi), Saad Khan (Hyderabad) and Saifullah Bangash (wicketkeeper) (Karachi).

White ball specialists: Abrar Ahmed (Karachi), Ahsan Jamil Mirza (Karachi), Shahnawaz Dahani (Larkana).

Coaching staff: First XI: Rashid Khan (Manager), Azam Khan (Head Coach) and Umar Rasheed (Assistant Coach)

Second XI: Tauseef Ahmed (Manager cum Head Coach) and Shaukat Mirza (Assistant Coach)

Southern Punjab: First XI: Sami Aslam (vice-captain) (Lahore), Abdul Rehman Muzammil (Multan), Adnan Akmal (wicketkeeper) (Lahore), Amir Yamin (Multan), Bilawal Bhatti (Sialkot), Imran Rafiq (Multan), M. Irfan (SLA) (Lahore), M. Irfan Sr (LFM) (Multan), Mohammad Hafeez (Lahore), Rahat Ali (Multan), Saif Badar (Sialkot), Sohaib Maqsood (Multan), Umaid Asif (Sialkot), Umar Siddiq (Lahore), Zahid Mehmood (Hyderabad) and Zain Abbas (Multan).

PCB central contract players: Shan Masood (captain) (Karachi), Mohammad Abbas (Sialkot) and Wahab Riaz (Lahore)

Second XI: Naved Yasin (captain) (Multan), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain) (Lahore), Ali Usman (Bahawalpur), Anas Mustafa (Lahore), Ataullah (Bahawalpur), Maqbool Ahmed (wicketkeeper), (Multan) Mohammad Ali Khan (Multan), Mohammad Basit (Multan), Mohammad Imran (Bahawalpur), Mohammad Irfan Jr (Nankana Sahib), Mohammad Mohsin (Lahore), Mohammad Umair (Bahawalpur), Mukhtar Ahmed (Sialkot), Zeeshan Ashraf (Okara), Zia-ul-Haq (Vehari) and Zulfiqar Babar (mentor) (Multan).

White ball specialists - Ali Khan (Sialkot), Shoaib Malik (Sialkot) and Sadaif Mehdi (Multan).

Coaching staff: First XI: Shahid Butt (Manager), Abdul Rehman (Head Coach) and Zahoor Elahi (Assistant Coach)

Second XI: Sajjad Akbar (Manager cum Head Coach) and Javed Hayat (Assistant Coach)